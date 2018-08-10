A Chinese Super League footballer who is accused of racially abusing former Newcastle and Chelsea striker Demba Ba has been banned for six games.

Changchun Yatai midfielder Zhang Li “interfered with the normal order of the game, causing chaos and adverse social impact”, the Chinese FA said.

But there was no reference to racial abuse in the statement.

Shanghai Shenhua’s Senegal star Ba was involved in a heated exchange with Li in their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Zhang was also fined 42,000 yuan (£4,800).

After the game Shenhua coach Wu Jingui said a Yatai player had used “insulting language”.

“Around the world, it has been stressed that there should be no insulting speech toward black athletes,” said Wu.

“The Chinese Super League has players of many different skin colours. We should respect our opponents and there should be no discrimination.”