<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two Chinese Super League side of Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG are reportedly battling to sign Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a £300,000-a-week contract this summer.

The 29-year-old Gabon international has been in the top form since moving to Emirate Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has scored 41 goals in 65 appearances during an impressive spell with the Gunners.

Aubameyang finished as the joint-leading scorer in the 2018-19 Premier League season alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as the three African stars find back of the net 22 times in the top flight of English football.

According to The Times claims that the Chinese Super League giants are looking to tempt the striker with the offer of huge wages as Arsenal could face a battle to keep hold former AC Milan man.

Aubameyang, who has two years left to run on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, was strongly linked with a move to China ahead of his switch to Arsenal in the early stages of last year.