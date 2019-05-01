<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba’s Chinedu Udeagha says he is keen to be more involved in the People’s Elephant’s matches after his fringe role for the club since the start of the season.

Udeagha only received his first league game of the season almost two weeks ago against Lobi Stars but he featured in four matches in the State FA Cup last week.

The former Enugu Rangers midfielder asserted that even though he was not happy to have been overlooked by the technical crew for a long time, he still had to abide by the decision.

“It has been a very low season for me on a personal note because I have not been involved in many matches for Enyimba,” Udeagha said.

“I played my first game of the season in the league in the last game against Lobi Stars. I was also able to play in all the FA Cup games we played too. It has not been easy for me to see the rest of my teammates playing and I couldn’t contribute much. I am happy to be playing again.”

Udeagha is optimistic with the mood in the camp of c ahead of the crunch tie with Enugu Rangers.

“We are up against Rangers on Sunday. We know it is a big game for us because Rangers are doing well presently. We are also trying our best too and we will be up against them. It is not going to be easy because we do not expect it to be easy.

“We are also in-form and have not lost any game in the last 10 matches. We want to qualify for the playoffs and we showed our desire with the way we played against Lobi Stars in Makurdi and in Lagos against MFM. We are going to try and replicate the same form to ensure that we beat Rangers.”