One of the aspirants in last week’s NFF presidential elections Chinedu Okoye has alleged there was vote buying at the polls and wants the police to investigate.

Incumbent Amaju Pinnick was re-elected with 34 votes by the NFF 44-man congress in Katsina.

“Someone broke the bank and there was bribery in the NFF elections,” alleged owner of NNL side Bimo Sporting Club Okoye, who did not receive a vote at the elections.

“No one voted for me despite all the assurances and the anger against Pinnick.

“I am still gathering my facts before I approach the appeals committee.

“I also want the Nigeria police to investigate what happened in Katsina.”

Only two new persons made it to executive committee.

There were allegations that each delegate was paid an initial deposit of 3 million Naira, while a balance of 4.5 million Naira will be paid up when victory was assured.

The payments were carried out through “zonal co-ordinators”.

Former NFF executive committee member Dominic Iorfa, who also made an unsuccessful attempt to lead the country’s football, made a similar allegation four years ago in Warri.