<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chinaza Uchendu’s Braga were forced to a 0-0 draw by Sporting CP in Sunday’s Portuguese women’s top-flight game at Estádio 1º de Maio.

The result means Miguel Santos’ ladies are Liga BPI champions for the first time in their history, with a game to spare.

Going into the game, Braga needed a point against closest rivals Sporting CP and they held their own nerve to force a draw to claim the crown.

The Nigerian was making her 17th league outing and lasted the entire duration of the encounter.

The 21-year-old joined the Portuguese outfit in July 2018, scored six goals and made 14 assists so far this season.

Having claimed the league crown, Braga will make the trip to Estadio Municipal de Vila Verde to face 11th-placed Vilaverdense in their final league tie next Sunday.