



Moses Ogbu will soon seal a transfer to a Chinese second division club which will change his life, according to his agent.

The 30-year-old striker scored 14 goals in 25 appearances in the Swedish top league last season.

Ogbu’s agent, Gustaf Grauers, has now opened up that the striker is close to completing a lucrative transfer to China.





“There is nothing to say until the club decide to do the transfer,” he told FotbolDirekt.

“I can only say that Moses will go to China and that I am very happy for his sake as this will change his life, he deserves this.”

However, Ogbu’s new club will not be Chengdu Better City, who were widely reported close to signing him.