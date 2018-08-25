Chima Akas has said he will keep working hard at Swedish club Kalmar FF so as to earn a recall to the Super Eagles.

Many had tipped Akas to be recalled for next month’s AFCON qualifier in Seychelles, but instead coach Gernot Rohr opted to hand a fresh call-up to Germany-based Jamilu Collins.

Chima Akas said from his base in Sweden: “I really did hope for a call-up, but since the invitation did not come I will have to continue pushing and working harder for my club, so that I can get the attention of the team again.

“Honestly it is every footballer’s dream to play for his country and having played a World Cup qualifier for the Super Eagles under coach Sunday Oliseh, I look forward to playing again for my country.”

In his first season in Europe, the Kalmar FF leftback has yet to miss a single match in the Swedish league more than halfway through the season.