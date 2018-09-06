Chile’s national team has posted a message on social media reassuring fans back home that everyone is safe following the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked the city of Sapporo, where they face Japan in a friendly on Friday.

Seven people are confirmed dead with another 30 unaccounted for following the powerful quake on the northern island of Hokkaido at 3:08 a.m local time, with its epicentre 60km south east of Sapporo.

The players and coaching staff arrived in Sapporo earlier this week to take on Japan before playing in South Korea next Tuesday.

“We inform that La Roja’s delegation is in perfect condition following the strong earthquake that happened in Sapporo,” the Chile Football Federation tweeted.

Chile have a training session scheduled for Thursday evening at the Sapporo Dome stadium.