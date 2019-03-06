



Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Chikeluba Ofoedu says he will keep doing his best at the club and wait for his Super Eagles opportunity following his non-invitation for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Seychelles and the international friendly clash with Pharaohs of Egypt.

Ofoedu has scored nine goals and made seven assists in 17 games so far this season for Maccabi Tel Aviv who currently lead the Israeli Ligat Al with 21 points ahead of their closest rivals Maccabi Netanya.

Despite been overlooked the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, the former Samsunspor and Karsiyaka striker, however, wishes the Three Time African champions good luck ahead of the games.

“I didn’t get the National team invite but I wish @NGSuperEagles good luck in the coming games against Seychelles and Egypt,” Ofoedu wrote on his Twitter handle, @COfoedu10.

“With so many talents at the disposal of the coach, certainly everyone can’t be invited at the same time.

“There’s always next time and I will keep doing my best.”

Ofoedu has also played for Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rangers of Enugu and 1461 Trabzon in the Turkish second division.