Chikeluba Ofoedu has taken his Israeli top flight team Maccabi Tel Aviv to the top of the league after he scored a brace to lead them to 4-0 thrashing over Hapoel Hadera.

He has now scored three goals in the league this season.

Maccabi top the table with 17 points from seven games to topple Hapoel Hedara, who are now second with 16 points from same number of games.

The former Enugu Rangers striker opened the scoring in the seventh minute, when he tapped in a cross to beat Austin Ejide in goal for Hadera.

He made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

The 25-year-old striker has played in Turkey for 1461 Trabzon, Karsiyaka, Samsunspor and Eskisehirspor.