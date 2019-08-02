<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former FC Ifeanyi Ubah captain Chijioke Alakwe has said he was attracted by the opportunity of playing in the CAF Champions League before joining Kano Pillars.

Kano Pillars and Enyimba are the two teams representing the country in this year’s CAF inter club flagship tournament.

Pillars are billed to take on Ashanti Kotoko of Ghana in the Preliminary Round match next week with the first leg billed for the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on August 10, 2019.

Alakwe, who scored four times for the Anambra Warriors in 19 games of the 22-match abridged league last teem, as well as featuring in all five games of his team’s NPFL Championship Play-offs in Lagos, says playing in the CAF Champions League is an opportunity he been been waiting for.

“There were plenty offers coming after the season, but I had to wait for God’s directive,” the fair skinned forward said.

“But in the end, I had to accept the Pillars’ offer because I want to play in the Champions League.

“That’s the major attraction. Besides, Pillars are a household team not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa.”

The 21-year-old was a fringe player in 2017 when FC Ifeanyi Ubah featured in the CAF Confederation Cup, losing out in the First Round to Al Masry of Egypt on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw scoreline over the two legs.

Kano Pillars are offering Alakwe a two-year contract, but the forward has his mind on a season’s deal.

“We have agreed on my personal terms. Right now, we are in a concentration camp in Kaduna ahead the Champions League match against Ashanti Kotoko.

“They want a two-year contract, but I’m asking for just one season contract,” he said.

Alakwe helped FC Ifeanyi Ubah finish third the Group B of the abridges 2018/19 NPFL season.

But the Anambra Warriors lost all their five games during the Championship play-offs in Lagos to miss out on the three spots for the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup berths.