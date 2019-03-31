<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Chigozie Agbim and 2014 CHAN eagles striker Ifeanyi Ede headlined a crack squad of players unveiled by the hierarchy of Delta Force ahead Sunday’s first NPFL home clash against visiting Go Round FC, Omoku, at Stephen Keshi Stadium, after successfully completing the acquisition of newly promoted Kada City FC of Kaduna.

Before penning a contract with the NPFL new comers, Agbim has had career spells at Al Merreikh Sudan (2004), NPA seasiders Warriors (2005), Enugu Rangers (2006-2009, 2013 and 2015), Warri Wolves (2009-2012) and Gombe United (2014).

Agbim was called up to the Super Eagles camp in 2012 by now late coach Stephen Keshi and he went on to win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the team in South Africa.

The hugely experienced 34-year-old shot stopper with 14 caps made the Super Eagles cut for the 2013 FIFA confederation Cup in Brazil before returning to the Samba Nation in the Summer of 2014 for the FIFA World Cup finals.

After that, Agbim captained the home base Super Eagles to a bronze medal finish in Nigeria’s first Championship for African Nations, (CHAN) in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2014 under coach Stephen Keshi.

Similarly, Ifeanyi Ede’s illustrious career had spanned through Ocean Boys (2008), Enyimba (2010-2012), Rangers (2012) and Enyimba in 2013 through 2016 before a move to Tirana FC of Albania in 2016-2017 and later Al Nasr of Oman.

It is this huge experience that the pair will bring into Delta Force beginning with today’s NPFL matchday 12 clash against Go Round at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

With Asaba, the Delta State capital becoming the soccer destination of sorts for Nigeria, Agbim in a chat on the sidelines of Friday’s unveiling ceremony, said he was delighted to stage a return to the domestic top flight to relaunch his career for a possible return to the national team.

He also paid tribute to the hierarchy of Delta Force for providing him the platform, saying it is a new light at the end of the dark tunnel of his career.

“It’s always a moment of joy to bounce back to the game of one’s first love after a setback,” offers Agbim told newsmen in Asaba.

“It’s nice to get the chance and strength to rise up again after a fall and for this I say I’m grateful to God for showing me light at the dark end of the tunnel through Delta Force.

“Of course, I’m indebted to Delta Force. I can’t thank them enough for providing me the platform.

“For me, it’s a fresh challenge, it’s a new beginning and I know Delta Force have the potential and quality to do well and meet the objectives of the sponsors and people of the state.

“The players are young, talented and determined, they are full of ambition and capable enough to fight for the success of the team.

“It is this ambition I admire most because it matches my personal ambition of achieving success with any club I play for.

“Yes, as the first NPFL club in Asaba, I must confess that I’m proud to be a part of this history and prepared to give my best to drive home the success dream of the club.

“With what I’ve seen so far, I think we can make the state proud.

“The atmosphere here is good, the environment is conducive except the hot weather, but then we are all Africans and very used to it.

“The people here are very passionate about the game and the club. They are also receptive and accommodating. We can only reward them with good results, week in, week out.

“Of course, I’ve not lost sight of a possible return to the Super Eagles. That’s the main reason I’ve to work hard in order to get myself back into the Super Eagles”, Agbim stressed.

At the unveiling ceremony, Delta State Sports Commission Chairman, Chief Tonobok Okowa, who was represented by Chief Victor Onogagamue, the Director General of the Sports Commission, assured the club of adequate funding by the state government.

Technical Adviser of the club, Coach Emmanuel Deutsch, a Cameroonian, said his target was to surpass his achievements in his previous tasks at Abia Warriors, Akwa United, Heartland and Calabar Rovers.

The Delta Force FC technical crew comprises Emmanuel Deutsch as technical adviser, Mangut as chief coach and Haruna Wahab as goalkeepers trainer.