Italian club, Chievo Verona, have announced the signing of Nigerian midfielder, Joel Obi on a three-year deal from Torino with the option of another year.

Obi, who was linked with a number of clubs during the January transfer window will wear jersey number 22 at his new club.

The midfielder who has spent his entire career in Italy, holds both the Nigerian and Italian passport.

He started his club career with Inter Milan where he made his official debut under Jose Mourinho in a Champions League game against Werder Bremen on September 29th, 2010.

Obi who joined Torino in 2015 on a four-year contract has also spent time on loan at another Serie A club, Parma.

His career has been blighted by injury and loss of form which has hindered his progress over the years.

He has made 17 appearances for Nigeria and was part of the country’s team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.