



Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem, is reportedly attracting interest from the Turkish side, Besiktas.

Reports said the FC Porto star who is currently on loan at Spanish La Liga side CD Leganes is on the wishlist of the Turkish Super Lig club for next season.

It would be recalled that Awaziem had an impressive season with Caykur Rizespor, also of Turkey in early 2019 before he agreed on a switch to Leganes last summer.





According to reports by Ajansspor, Besiktas are already in talks with Awaziem’s representatives and are ready to get the deal over the line quickly.

Since signing for Porto in 2016, Awaziem has spent time on loan at three different clubs – Nantes, Caykur Rizespor, and CD Leganes since then.

Meanwhile, Chidozie Awaziem was on parade for Leganes against Osasuna on Saturday.

The game ended in 2 – 1 defeat for Leganes who are now edging closer to relegation to the lower division.