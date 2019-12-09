<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Eagles CD Leganes defender Chidozie Awaziem has set his sight on their next league match against Deportivo Alavés on Friday, December 13.

The Javier Aguirre’s men are currently out of the bottom three in la liga Satander’s table after Sunday’s hard fought 3-2 win over fellow relegation candidates Celta Vigo at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

Awaziem who played the entire duration of the game told La Liga TV that the team is ready to transfer their current form into next game.

”When you start to win games, you begin to get confident and you begin to develop the habit of winning and this is a good step to get out of the relegation zone,” said.

Leganes went into the half time break with a 2-0 lead, thanks to Oscar Rodriguez’s brace, but Kevin Rodrigues added a third on 57 minutes before Nestor Araujo and Iago Aspas scored in the 64th and 81st minutes to set up a nervy ending.

”I want to say congratulations to the team, I feel so happy, the team deserve the three points today because we needed it and we came all out to win the game,” said Awaziem.

”We were not nervous in the last minute, it is football and sometimes you are under pressure so I think we had pressure in the last minute but all the players know what to do, where to defend, and we defended very well till the last minute.”he concluded.

Awaziem almost opened his La liga goal account in the game , but saw he powerful header crashed against the cross bar.