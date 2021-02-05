



Struggling Boavista will again be without Chidozie Awaziem for today’s Portuguese league clash at home against Gil Vicente after he was suspended for accumulated bookings.

He was first suspended when he saw red last month in a 3-1 loss at Tondela, before he picked up his fifth yellow at Portimonense soon after.





Awaziem, 24, has received five bookings in 14 appearances this season and as such will miss today’s clash.

His career has been tarnished by multiple bookings.

The defender is on loan till the end of the season from FC Porto, but Boavista also have the option to buy him outright after the loan switch.

Boavista are 15th in the 18-team championship.