



Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem says he is relieved to be back on the pitch again following the suspension of football in Spain.

The LaLiga was suspended in March following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish top flight however return earlier this month after the three months break.

Awaziem reckoned it was a difficult period for footballers to stay at home without knowing when they will step on the pitch again.





“I feel very happy to be able to play football again after a very long stop. I was very afraid that football was not going to return again; it was a very scary moment for me,” Awaziem told AOIFootball.

“I even began to find a second option if football doesn’t return but thank God it came back and we have the opportunity to play again and now I just pray and hope that the outbreak ends soon and does not come back to take the sport and claim lives again.”