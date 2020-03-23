Super Eagles duo, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem will be looking forward to impress new Leganes manager, Javier Aguirre who will be in dugout against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena tonight.

Nigeria international Chidozie Awaziem is open to staying with Spanish club CD Leganes.

The defender is currently on a season-long loan deal at the La Liga side from Portuguese football heavyweights FC Porto.

Awaziem has been enjoying his football in Spain this season having featured in 21 games across all competitions.

The 23-year-old player has explained why he would be happy to stay with Leganes on a permanent deal.

“It all depends on how the season ends. If the club decides to extend my contract, we could do it. I feel comfortable here,” Awaziem told SuperSport’s magazine programme Naija Made.


“It is one of the best leagues in the world and we will fight to escape relegation,” he continued.

The former FC Nantes player also revealed that his favourite position is central defensive midfield.

“My favourite position is the defensive midfield position,” he added.

His Nigeria teammate Kenneth Omeruo is also on the books of Leganes, who find themselves in the relegation zone on the La Liga log.

La Liga has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

