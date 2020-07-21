



LaLiga Santander side Sevilla have been llinked with Nigeria defender, Chidozie Awaziem, the loanee Porto player who featured in the colours of Leganes in the just ended season in Spain.

Awaziem was one of the best players for relegated Leganes in the 2019/20 LaLiga season and the Nigerian is due to return to Porto at the expiration of his loan deal.

Sevilla, according to Spanish daily, AS are however keen to extend the Nigerian’s stay in Spain beyond just this season as they have made a move to sign the centre back who featured 26 times for Leganes in the LaLiga this term.





Awaziem will be willing to link up with Sevilla if negoatiations go on smoothly with Porto as he still harbours the dream of featuring for Real Madrid. The player confessed his desire is to play for Los Blancos and with his idol, Sergio Ramos.

“I pray to play someday at Real Madrid. I like Sergio Ramos. I really like him. I love his style of play, his attitude on the field, his fighting spirit and his leadership. That is why I always dreamed of playing in LaLiga and I also dream of playing for Real Madrid,” Awaziem said in a recent interview with Laliga.