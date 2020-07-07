



Super Eagles and Leganes defender Chidozie Awaziem has called for maximum concentration from his teammates as they go into the crucial week.

Leganes are currently lagging in the 19th position on the table after 38 matches, however, Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 away win against fellow strugglers keep up their hope of survival.

Before the victory, Leganes has failed to win any of their five previous matches and they can not afford to drop points in the remaining four matches if they are to avoid relegation.





“We are trying our best game by game and we showed huge character today so hopefully we can maintain this and turn it around in our remaining games,” Awaziem said.

Meanwhile, Awaziem is yet to make a decision on his future but maintained he’s interested only sole concentration is to help the Cucumber growers retain their top-flight.

Awaziem, joined the Madrid based team from Portuguese giants FC Porto last summer.

He has appeared in 24 league games for the club this season.