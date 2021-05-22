Boavista have splashed out five million Euros to make Chidozie Awaziem their record signing and also help him end a difficult time at FC Porto.

Boavista triggered off the buy-out option for Awaziem at the end of an impressive loan spell from Porto.





The 24-year-old central defender played 27 games for the Portuguese club this past season, captaining them for many games and helping them to avoid relegation.

He has been at Porto since 2015, when he came through the youth ranks, but was not given a decent chance to stake a claim for regular, first-team football.

He was therefore shipped out on loan to France, Turkey and Spain at various times.