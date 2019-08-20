<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem has promised to give his all at Leganes following his season-long loan move to the LaLiga club from Portuguese giants, FC Porto.

Awaziem was presented to the fans at the Leganes’ Butarque Sports Facility on Tuesday morning after the move was announced last week.

The versatile defender linked up with his international teammate, Kenneth Omeruo who recently joined Leganes on a permanent deal from Chelsea at the club.

“I want to thank the club for the confidence they have in me. I am very happy to be here. I will do my best to have a good season and help the club,” Awaziem said at the presentation ceremony.

“My teammates have welcomed me very well. They are very good players. There is the language problem, but I will try to adapt as soon as possible.

“I talked to Omeruo, he is my partner in the national team, he told me some club things, he explained the system, the players, how the Leganes was. Also with Casillas in Porto, he told me he was happy for me to join Leganés.”

Awaziem who has been with Porto since 2014 has also spent time on loan at Nantes and Caykur Rizespor in the French and Turkish Leagues respectively.