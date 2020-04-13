<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles and Leganes defender Chidozie Awaziem says his dream is to play for Spanish LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Awaziem said this in an interview published on LaLiga’s English Twitter handle on Monday.

“I have been dreaming about it (playing in Laliga). It’s my dream to play in LaLiga and also play for Real Madrid and I am fighting towards it and I hope and pray I achieve it one day.”

Awaziem said Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is one player he admires a lot due to his qualities.

“I like Sergio Ramos, I like him a lot. I like his style of play his attitude to the game, his fighting spirit and his leadership.”

The 23-year-old said he hopes to return to FC Porto but would not hesitate to join another club if he is not needed at the Portuguese giant.

He is currently on loan to Leganes whom he joined from Turkish outfit Rizespor in 2019.

He said: “Officially I am a Porto player but it depends what the future holds. If Porto have a future for me to stay in the club for I sure I’m going to stay there because I love the club also.





“But if they don’t have an option or make a position for me to play there, then it’s better I continue in LaLiga with Leganes.”

And on how Super Eagles teammate Kenneth Omeruo helped him when he first arrived Leganes: “He helped me a lot. When I came here He was the one who showed me a lot things, how everything is going in the club, explained how the players are playing because then I didn’t know the tactics when I arrived because I didn’t play in the 3-5-2 formation.

“So it was a bit difficult and strange for me. But with Kenneth he was explaining better and he helped me a lot.

“And aside football we meet to have dinner and have fun together. It’s amazing, it’s wonderful because the people in Nigeria they watch LaLiga and they see us play every weekend. It’s an honour for us because when we go home they cheer us, they are happy for us.”

Awaziem was a member of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He also made the squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but was an unused substitute throughout the Eagles’ group games.