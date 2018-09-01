Nigerian midfielder Chidebere Nwakali has Polish league leaders, Rakow Czestochowa, on a two-year deal from Manchester City.

Nwakali called time on his career at Manchester City despite having one year left on his current deal with the reigning English Premier League champions.

“It’s a fresh start and I hope to utilize it very well,” Nwakali said after passing his medical at the club.

“Rakow has offered me the chance to get my career back on track after several loan spells which didn’t make me settle down well.”

Nwakali previouusly featured for Girona, IK Start, Sodgnal, Aberdeen.

Rakow currently lead the Polish top flight division league with 17 points from six games.