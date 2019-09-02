Javier Hernandez has completed a permanent €8 million ($9m, £7m) switch to Sevilla from West Ham on Monday morning.

The Mexican striker has signed a three-year contract at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, bringing to an end his two-and-a-half season stay in east London.

The 31-year-old netted his final goal for West Ham during a 1-1 draw away at Brighton on 17 August, which also marked his last appearance for the club.

West Ham have released an official statement on their website, which reads: “West Ham United can confirm that striker Chicharito has joined Spanish Primera Division club Sevilla on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

“The Club would like to thank Chicharito for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future career.”

