<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons’ young goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is extremely proud to keep a clean sheet in her debut appearance for the side against Korea Republic at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and insists she will cherish the moment for the rest of her career.

Nnadozie, 18, was picked ahead of the more experienced Tochukwu Oluehi by head coach Thomas Dennerby and she rewarded the Swede’s faith with a superb performance as the African champions recorded a 2-0 win against the Asians.

The Rivers Angels goalkeeper also made history as the youngest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

An elated Nnadozie took to the social media to express her happiness on the the win against the Koreans.

“All Glory to God. I’m very delighted to make a winning debut with Nigeria against South Korea at the 2019 Women’s World Cup. It’s a great moment in my career and I will cherish it forever,” Nnadozie tweeted.

France top Group A with six points from two games – three ahead of second-placed Norway and third-placed Nigeria.

The Super Falcons will take on hosts France in their last group game next week Monday at the Roazhon Park, Rennes. Kick-off is 8pm Nigerian time.