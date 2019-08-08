<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons World Cup goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie will lead a squad of 18 players at the women’s football tournament of the 12th All-Africa Games scheduled for Rabat, Morocco from August 17– 29.

There are also Joy Duru, Folashade Ijamilusi, Bashirat Amoo, Akudo Ogbonna and Christiana Obia in the U20 squad that will battle Cameroon, South Africa and Zambia in Group B of the tournament.

Host nation Morocco, Equatorial Guinea, Mali and Algeria are in Group A.

Nigeria’s women’s team won the gold medal at the Women’s Football Tournament of the 8th All-Africa Games that the country hosted in October 2003, repeating the feat in Algiers four years later.

But the girls failed to qualify for the 10th All-Africa Games in Maputo in 2011 before finishing in fourth place in Brazzaville, Congo four years ago.

The Falconets and their team officials are scheduled to depart Nigeria on Tuesday, 13th August for Morocco, with their first match against South Africa at the Stade Academie Mohammed VI on Sunday at 8pm Morocco time (9pm in Nigeria).

They will afterwards keep a date with Cameroon at the same venue and time on Wednesday, 21st August before rounding off their group phase campaign against Zambia at the Stade Boubker Ammar-Sale on Saturday, 24th August starting from 7pm (8pm in Nigeria).

THE FULL LIST

Uduakobong Peter (Ibom Angels); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Gift Monday (FC Robo); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Folashade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Zainab Olapade (Sunshine Queens); Esther Momoh (Confluence Queens); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Catherine Kenneth (Rivers Angels); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Precious Christopher (Confluence Queens); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens)