Enugu Rangers’ Chiamaka Madu has lauded the performance of his teammates in their 1-1 away draw against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina in a rescheduled league tie played midweek.

The host thought they had coasted to another routine home win through Eric Gwammy’s 14th-minute goal with the time ticking away but Pascal Seka’s equaliser at the death for the Flying Antelopes broke their heart when the Ivorian ghosted past his marker and planted the ball beyond the reach of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Before the feat achieved by Enugu Rangers on Wednesday, only one team had left Katsina with a point also, MFM and Madu who did not feature in the game due to injury noted that his team’s fighting spirit and never say die approach was the reason they earned the important away draw against the Changi Boys.

He said he was initially skeptical about their chances after he was told that they were denied access to have the mandatory feel of the stadium’s pitch a day before the encounter but that he was encouraged by the team’s outstanding away results since their ouster from the Caf Confederation Cup.

“It was a wonderful performance from Enugu Rangers and the away draw was as a result of our undying determination never to give up when the game was not yet over,” Madu told newsmen.

“I was a little unsure about how the result would go judging by the long journey to Katsina and the fact that they were denied the chance to train at the stadium a day before the encounter. I know that we have the players to get the job done and when the game ended 1-1 apiece, I was extremely delighted with the result.

“The boys really worked harder to secure this away point and they must be commended for extending our unbeaten run to eight matches. I knew that it was not going to be an easy game based on the experience I had at the same stadium last season when they beat us by a lone goal. I am happy that we were able to repel them this time around.

“I missed the game because of an injury I am nursing. I thought I have been forced to miss some of our recent games but I am a lot better now. I hope to gradually make my way back into the first team because I know that I have a serious work to do to break into the main team because of the performance the players used have shown.”

Madu who featured in the 12 matches played by the Flying Antelopes in the Caf Confederation Cup has only played four games in the Nigeria Professional Football League Group A this season and his contribution was among the reasons Enugu Rangers are in the third position league with 18 points from nine matches.