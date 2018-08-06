Chelsea winger Willian has admitted he hopes to “someday” work with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho again, but insists he’s happy at Stamford Bridge amid speculation he could leave this summer.

Willian’s future this transfer window has been uncertain, with Barcelona and Manchester United reportedly interested in the 29-year-old’s services. Mourinho has previously stated he rates the former Shakhtar Donetsk man as a player but conceded it would be difficult to sign him this season.

The Brazil international’s late arrival to Chelsea training camp sparked speculation that the player was unhappy at the club. However, Willian told reporters last week that, despite his strong relationship with former boss Mourinho, his plan is to remain in London.

“Mourinho is the best manager I’ve ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends,” Willian said.

“Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday.”

Willian has been a target of Mourinho’s since the Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford in 2016, but is unsure if any formal offers have been made to acquire him this summer.

“I don’t know if there was any official bid [from Manchester United], but some things have happened,” he said.

“Also, everything comes out on the internet, too. But Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says ‘bring him, bring him’.

“No, he has never called me, but he always sends me text messages.

“But I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club. I also like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yeah, I intend to stay at Chelsea.”