Fernebahce of Turkey winger, Victor Moses will be out for two weeks after sustaining a groin injury in the dying minutes of last weekend’s match against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Inter Milan are after Chelsea’s Victor Moses as a potential target in January.

The former Nigeria international, Moses, is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray.

Sky in Italy reports that the Blues have asked for £10million to recall him and then sell him on to Inter.


Moses made 34 Premier League appearances when Chelsea last won the Premier League (2016/17). Inter boss Antonio Conte was in charge of Chelsea then.

However, it’s understood Inter will only go after Moses if they fail to land Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories