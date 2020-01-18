<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan are after Chelsea’s Victor Moses as a potential target in January.

The former Nigeria international, Moses, is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray.

Sky in Italy reports that the Blues have asked for £10million to recall him and then sell him on to Inter.





Moses made 34 Premier League appearances when Chelsea last won the Premier League (2016/17). Inter boss Antonio Conte was in charge of Chelsea then.

However, it’s understood Inter will only go after Moses if they fail to land Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola.