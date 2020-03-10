<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayern Munich will take on Chelsea behind closed doors in the Champions League next week.

The sides meet in Bavaria next Wednesday with the German champions holding a 3-0 first leg lead.

It is part of the country’s ongoing attempt to curtail the threat of the coronavirus.

In addition, it is also being reported by Sport Bild that should Bayern reach the quarter-finals as expected, that game will also take place without fans at the Allianz Arena.

Domestically, games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Düsseldorf will receive the same treatment for Bayern.





Several Bundesliga fixtures, including two notable derbies (Borussia Mönchengladbach-Köln and Borussia Dortmund-Schalke), will also take place in empty stadiums.

German health minister Jens Spahn continues to advise that all events involving over 1000 people should be cancelled entirely or take place without anyone present.

Other Champions League games in Barcelona, Paris and Valencia have also been issued with the same directive in the interests of public health and safety.