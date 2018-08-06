Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, did not report for training with the Premier League club on Monday.

And it is understood the Blues do not know when the 26-year-old Belgium international will return.

Courtois has been a Blues player since 2011, when he signed from Belgian club Genk and was loaned to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has also been linked with Real, but did attend training with the Blues on Monday.

Courtois was named best goalkeeper at this summer’s World Cup in Russia, where Belgium beat England in the third-place play-off.

He has played 154 times for Chelsea, keeping 58 clean sheets and conceding 152 goals.

Speaking on Friday, new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri said he was unsure whether Courtois would stay.

He said: “At the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of Chelsea. I don’t know in the future. It depends on the club, it depends especially on him, but I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper.”