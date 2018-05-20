Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he does not yet know where he will spend the 2018-19 campaign.

Coutois played a key role at Wembley on Saturday as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to salvage a trophy from a frustrating season.

But the Belgium international has been linked with Real Madrid and refused to commit himself to Chelsea in the wake of Saturday’s victory.

“We’ll see what is going to happen after the World Cup,” said Courtois.

“Like I said in the last weeks or months, I think we’ll see after the World Cup whether I am a Chelsea player for next year.”

With his contract soon running out, the 26-year-old hinted that he might be more inclined to stay at Stamford Bridge if some money is spent in the summer.

Asked if Chelsea need to add players in order to challenge for the title, Courtois said: “Yes, I think so.

“I think especially if you see how City and United are spending and working.

“I think if we want to aim for the top, we should do the same – obviously within the limits of what’s possible as well.

“I think that the transfer market has gone pretty crazy. Nowadays, you pay £80m for a defender I think – that’s crazy figures.

“We’ll see what’s going on and I am sure the board will do what needs to be done.”