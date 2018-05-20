Thibaut Courtois may not know where his or manager Antonio Conte’s future lies, but the goalkeeper is sure that Chelsea need to spend big to compete in the Premier League next season.

Saturday’s FA Cup final triumph over Manchester United was the best moment in a frustrating season as Chelsea failed to build on last season’s league triumph, with a tepid title defence underpinned by background tension that leaves many speculating that Conte will soon leave.

“It’s not a question for players it’s a question for the board,” Courtois said in the Daily Mirror. “We train well with him. There needs to be a clear line from the club, either they continue or stop.

“You cannot have him one more year and you don’t know if the next year he will go away or not because you need some clarity and then everyone knows what way the club is going forward

“I think this season there were always rumours about everyone and it’s not easy to then defend a title with criticism but we are happy to win a trophy today.

“I never read papers but you get questions by journalists after games and before games and eventually it turns around the group.

“We felt it inside Cobham where we train. There was always kind of a negative spirit sometimes and it’s hard to sometimes raise above ourselves.”

Courtois is not sure where the Italian’s future lies, nor does he know where he will spend the 2018-19 campaign.

“Like I said in the last weeks or months, I think we’ll see after the World Cup whether I am a Chelsea player for next year,” the Belgium international said. “We’ll see what is going to happen after the World Cup.”

Courtois has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and its appears Chelsea need to win over their goalkeeper.

With his contract soon running out, the 26-year-old believes the Blues have to dig deep to have any chance of a title challenge next term.

Asked if Chelsea need a big summer to add players in order to challenge for the title,

Courtois said: “Yeah, I think so. I think especially if you see how City and United are spending and working.

“I think if we want to aim for the top, we should do the same — obviously within the limits of what’s possible as well.

“I think that the transfer market has gone pretty crazy. Nowadays you pay £80 million for a defender I think — that’s crazy figures.

“We’ll see what’s going on and I am sure the board will do what needs to be done.”