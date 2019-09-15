<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea secured their second premier league victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers with Tammy Abraham getting a hat-trick for the Blues in their 5-2 victory at the Stamford Bridge.

It was Abraham’s first hat-trick for the Blues making him the third Premier League footballer aged 21 years or under to score twice or more in three successive games after Ronaldo and Dele Alli.

Consequently the striker who has now scored five goals took to social media to express his happiness at the turn of events.

“First hattrick for @ChelseaFC ⚽⚽⚽ 3 points on the road. Thank you God 🙏🏾 cmonnnn boyssss!,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Abraham seems to have put behind the racial insults he received in the wake of his penalty miss against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup final last month to focus on the task ahead.

In the eyes of the fans he has become the beautiful bride with some saying the Blues have found their number 9.