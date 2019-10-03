<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori’s impressive starts to the season will see them earn call ups to the England squad when it is announced this afternoon.

It caps a blistering start to the season for Abraham, who has had to endure years of loans away from Chelsea, but the transfer ban placed on Chelsea presented him with a golden chance which he has exploited. He scored his first Champions League goal on Wednesday on his 22nd birthday and has bagged an impressive seven (7) league goals in seven games, just a goal shy of the League’s top scorer, Sergio Aguero.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Tomori is set to step up from the U21s into England’s senior squad for the first time when it is announced at 2 pm. Having initially linked up with Frank Lampard at Derby County where he was on loan last season. Tomori has established himself as Frank Lampard’s first-choice center-back at Chelsea this season, and Southgate and assistant Steve Holland – a former Chelsea coach – have been impressed by the maturity of his performances at the top level.

Southgate and Holland see Tomori as a possible fix to England’s problems in central defence, where despite the number of candidates, there hasn’t been an obvious first-choice partner for Harry Maguire.

Tomori has played youth football for England and Canada – the country of his birth – but he is also eligible for Nigeria via his parents.

It is believed that England sits atop Tomori’s list, and if he wins a senior England cap in the upcoming European Qualifiers against Czech Republic or Bulgaria, that would put the question marks over his international future to bed.

Abraham is also eligible to represent Nigeria, and after the 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League, he said he had not yet decided his international future.