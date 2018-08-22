Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is closing in on a loan move to Aston Villa, ESPN reports.

Abraham will be allowed to leave on loan as he is currently down the pecking order in Maurizio Sarri’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

He featured off the bench in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City, but he has not been part of the matchday squads for the opening two Premier League games of the season against Huddersfield and Arsenal.

England under-21 international Abraham has spent the last two seasons out on loan at Bristol City and Swansea City after finding his first-team opportunities limited at Chelsea.

Abraham impressed during his loan stint at Bristol City, scoring 26 goals in all competitions for the Championship club, but he struggled last season in the Premier League with Swansea, netting just eight goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea feel Abraham would benefit by going out on loan again this season to get regular first-team action under his belt so that he can continue his development.

A number of clubs have expressed an interest in taking Abraham on loan, but Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has been determined to land him as he looks to build a side capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League.