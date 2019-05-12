<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea billionaire owner Roman Abramovich have identified Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho as Eden Hazard’s replacement at Stamford Bridge.

It was reported that Abramovich, is ready to lose Hazard to Real Madrid this summer.

Hazard has developed into one of the finest players in Europe since he joined the Blues from Lille in 2012.

The Belgium captain has gone on to win two Premier League titles: the Europa League and the FA Cup with the West London club.

Real Madrid have sustained interest in Hazard for a number of years and returning manager, Zinedine Zidane, is a huge admirer.

However, Catalan radio station, Cadena SER is now reporting that Abramovich has accepted that Hazard is leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid this summer and will immediately reinvest the funds on Coutinho.

The report claimed that Abramovich believes the Brazilian is the ideal man to replace Hazard at Chelsea and to lead the club’s next cycle in the 28-year-old’s absence.