Pedro

Pedro has extended his contract at Chelsea until 2020, the club have confirmed.

The Spaniard moved to Stamford Bridge in 2015, leaving Barcelona for a £21 million ($27m) fee.

He has since become one of the most important attackers in the club’s arsenal, scoring 28 times in 131 appearances for the Blues.

Pedro has expressed his delight at penning a fresh deal under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

He said: “It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general.

“It’s important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy.”

Club supremo Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very happy to secure Pedro’s services for another year.

“Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR