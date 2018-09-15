N’Golo Kante says he has “no urge” to leave Chelsea following World Cup success with France, despite admitting that Paris Saint-Germain made contact with him during the summer transfer window.

Kante, who capped a remarkable two years in the summer by adding the World Cup to the domestic titles he won with Leicester City in 2016 and the Blues in 2017.

Such form saw him become a top target for PSG, with Chelsea having offered him a bumper five-year deal to stay at Stamford Bridge. Kante’s stock has rocketed since moving to England from Ligue 1 side Caen in 2015, playing a starring role as the Foxes defied the odds to win an unlikely Premier League title before breaking into the France team in time for the European Championship finals and becoming the first outfield player to win successive English titles for different clubs since Eric Cantona in 1992-93. But the France international, who has become a lynchpin in coach Didier Deschamps’ midfield, is not ooking for a move.

“There was no urge to go elsewhere after the World Cup,” he said in an interview with RMC Sport.

“There were other clubs interests but after talking to Chelsea, things were clear. The club is counting on me and I feel good. The next logical step was to continue to Chelsea.

“There were some contacts [from PSG]. But after a discussion with Chelsea I realised that the main thing was to feel good where I was. I am at Chelsea. It’s good for me to stay at Chelsea.”

French champions PSG had hoped to lure Kante to Parc de Princes to help spearhead their assault on the Champions League, but it now looks as though they will have to turn their attentions elsewhere as the France star has committed himself to remaining in London.

Chelsea face Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday as Maurizio Sarri’s side look to make it five wins from their opening five games of the campaign.