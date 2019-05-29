<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed Eden Hazard’s problem in training.

Sarri claimed that the Chelsea attacker seems uninterested during training as he finds everything to be too easy for this reason the Italian tactician placed Hazard among the best players in Europe.

“Hazard is a pleasure during the game, but sometimes during the week he is a problem as he is very talented and gets bored in training because everything is easy,” said Sarri.

“Right now, Eden is one of the most important players in Europe and in the world.

“I think he can improve, and he has to try to become the best in Europe.”

Hazard has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid and Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has not hidden his desire to sign the Belgium attacker this summer.

Sarri refused to discuss where the future of the attacker lies ahead of the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku on Wednesday.