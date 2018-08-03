Maurizio Sarri has said he is very confident that Willian will remain a Chelsea player but the future of Thibaut Courtois depends largely on the player.

Willian returned to preseason training with Chelsea late after problems returning from Brazil.

The forward has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Barcelona, but Chelsea boss Sarri is not concerned that his delayed arrival had anything to do with engineering a move away.

“I spoke to him yesterday about [being late],” Sarri told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield game against Manchester City. “It was a very positive conversation and I am very happy about it. There is not a Willian problem.”

Sarri was less confident about the future of Courtois amid speculation that the goalkeeper wants to leave Chelsea and join Real Madrid.

“At the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of Chelsea,” Sarri said. “I don’t know in the future. It depends on the club, it depends especially on him, but I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper.”