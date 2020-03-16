Mason Mount, a Chelsea player, has defied the club’s self-isolation protocols for coronavirus, as he was spotted playing at a football park along with West Ham’s Declan Rice on Sunday.
Chelsea had asked their first-team players and coaching staff to self-isolate after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
Mount and Rice, both England internationals, played a five-a-side game at the Trent Park Football centre near Barnet.
Chelsea players are expected to resume training on March 22 and 23 only when they are out of isolation.
