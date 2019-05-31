<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea defender wants a La Liga move as he wants to quit the Stamford Bridge and secure a move to Spanish League this summer.

Marcos Alonso has lost his first place in Maurizio Sarri’s team and he wants to secure a move Atletico Madrid as it appears he may leave the Europa League winners.

The report in Marca says the Rojiblancos are interested in acquiring the former Real Madrid Alonso.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone sees him as a report for Lucas Hernandez who has already completed a post-season transfer to Bayern Munich.

Alonso, 28, transfer fee could be affordable for the La Liga outfit and Chelsea would be happy to see him move to a team he can play more minutes.