Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Alvaro Morata have been included in Luis Enrique’s first Spain squad, with only two Barcelona players, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets, in the 23-man selection.

Spain begin a new era under the former Barcelona coach with a Nations League game against England on Sept. 8 before hosting Croatia at Elche on Sept. 11.

Real Madrid have six players in the squad — Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Isco, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Sergio Ramos — but summer signing Alvaro Odriozola misses out.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke and Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas are absent.

Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez, Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente and Athletic Bilbao’s Inigo Martinez are among the new faces.