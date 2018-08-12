Kenneth Omeruo has revealed that Spanish La Liga clubs Leganes and Real Valladolid are in the race to sign him and this transfer could be completed within this week.

Two-time Nigeria World Cup defender Omeruo has played on loan away from Chelsea in Turkey for the past three seasons.

“My future could well be sorted out this week with two clubs from Spain currently working on a deal with Chelsea,” Omeruo said.

“But Leganes or Real Valladolid have to meet the financial terms of Chelsea before a deal will be agreed.”

The central defender also said Turkish clubs Bursapor and Kasimpasa are also keen to have him, but he would prefer to try his luck in a more competitive league in Spain having already played in the Turkish League.