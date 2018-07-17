Kenneth Omeruo, who has been shipped out on loan season after season by Chelsea, has said he will hope to play in England in the forthcoming season.

Omeruo, who was outstanding for the Super Eagles against Iceland at Russia 2018, has played in the last three seasons in Turkey on loan from ‘The Blues’ after he previously featured in the English Championship with Middlesbrough.

The central defender, who got married before the World Cup in Russia and now wants to start a family, said the decision of where he plays in the new season is very crucial.

“I need to make decision about my playing and time and as well consider where would be nice for my family to settle down and live, also for my fans because I really love them to continue to watch me play,” he told SCORENigeria

“My priority to stay back in England but like I said, we will have to wait and see.

“At this time nothing is concluded, I will go back to Chelsea and train, then I will see what will happen.”

In the meantime, Omeruo has donated cash to the World Cup-bound Nigeria U20 women’s team when he visited their training camp in Abuja.