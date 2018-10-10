



Chelsea academy goalkeeper Nicolas Tie has been forced to withdraw from Ivory Coast’s squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic (CAR).

The 17-year-old explained on social media that he is recovering from an injury.

“I am not in Abidjan with the Elephants because I [have] come back from injury. The club did not want to take a risk to make me leave,” he said.

Coach Ibrahim Kamara has also lost Adama Traore through injury after he damaged knee ligaments in a Turkish league match.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is in line to start against CAR after missing the 2-1 win in Rwanda last month for “personal reasons”.

Zaha has scored three goals in six Premier League matches this season, but is yet to score in a competitive international.

Kamara has also handed a first call-up for Toulouse midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

Ivory Coast are currently second in Group H with three points from two matches,

Guinea top the pool with six points, CAR are on three and Rwanda are still without a point with the top tow securing a place at next year’s Nations Cup Nations finals in Cameroon.

Ivory Coast squad:

Goalkeepers: Ali Badra Sangare (Free State Stars, South Africa), Sylvain Gbohouo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Abdoul Karim Cisse (ASEC Mimosas), Nicolas Tie (Chelsea, England)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Tottenham, England), Eric Bailly (Manchester United, England), Mamadou Bagayoko (Mechelen, Belgium), Ghislain Konan (Reims, France), Adama Traore (Goztepe, Turkey), Kouadio-Yves Dabila (Lille, France), Wilfried Kanon (ADO Den Haag, Netherlands), Ismael Traore (Angers, France)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Sangare (Toulouse, France), Jean Michael Seri (Fulham, England), Cheick Doukoure (Levante, Spain), Franck Kessie (AC Milan, Italy) Serey Die (FC Basel, Switzerland), Victorien Angban (Metz, France)

Forwards: Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa, England), Roger Assale (Young Boys Bern, Switzerland), Nicolas Pepe (Lille, France), Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse, France), Vakoun Bayo (Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon, France), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace, England)