<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea star Gonzalo Higuain has revealed his greatest regret after the former Real Madrid star admits he struggled with self-confidence on and off the pitch earlier in his career.

The Argentine star is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus.

He told ESPN: “I’m at a stage in my life where I do not get hurt by anything.

“I’ve suffered. If you do not take part in social media, you get beaten up.

“I played in the best leagues, the top teams, three World Cups and Copa America. At 5 years of age, I could not imagine having 10% of this and I did it, why should I worry about what they say?”

Higuain added: “I’ve always regretted taking refuge and not going out for fear of what they could say to me, that was a regret of my life.”

Higuain has been a prolific striker during his days at Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus and he is keen on showing Chelsea fans of what he is capable of. he moved to Chelsea during the mid-season.

Chelsea will play Burnley in their next Premier League game on Monday at the Stamford Bridge.