Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain on Thursday announced his retirement from international football with Argentina.

Higuain scored 31 goals in 75 appearances for the Albiceleste.

The 31-year-old last played for Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where they defeated Nigeria 2-1.

Higuain, who joined Chelsea in January on a loan from Juventus, said his decision to quit international football was due to family reasons.

“My time with Argentina is over. Thinking things through in-depth, my time is up,” Higuain told Fox Sports.

“To the delight of many, now I will only look at it from the outside. I have spoken to (manager Lionel) Scaloni and told him my point of view.

“I’ve made the decision because I want to enjoy my family, I want to spend time with my daughter, and at the same time, I feel that I gave my country everything I could.”

Higuain added: “I’m fully focused on my commitment to Chelsea.

“The Premier League is amazing and I really want to enjoy it. It’s very competitive indeed.”